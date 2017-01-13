Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test

Capt. David, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a night mission Jan. 13, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. To become a pilot, David went to school while working as a maintainer, through a deployment to Balad Airfield, Iraq and temporary duties where he was often gone for three weeks out of every month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF