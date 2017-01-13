Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test

Capt. David, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a night mission Jan. 13, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. To become a pilot, David went to school while working as a maintainer, through a deployment to Balad Airfield, Iraq and temporary duties where he was often gone for three weeks out of every month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
