Capt. David, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a night mission Jan. 13, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. David achieved his goal of becoming a pilot when he was accepted for officer training school in 2012 after being an enlisted maintainer for eight years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 10:23 Photo ID: 3099030 VIRIN: 170113-F-TY749-167 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 16.75 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.