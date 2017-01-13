Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test

Capt. David, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Lasal, 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a night mission Jan. 13, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. David served as an aircraft maintainer for eight years before commissioning as a pilot in 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

