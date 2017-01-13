(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test [Image 5 of 6]

    Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Capt. David, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Lasal, 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a night mission Jan. 13, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. David served as an aircraft maintainer for eight years before commissioning as a pilot in 2012. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 10:23
    Photo ID: 3099022
    VIRIN: 170113-F-TY749-024
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 20.05 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
    This work, Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    455th AEW
    AFCENT
    U.S. AIr Forces Central
    Afghanistan
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

