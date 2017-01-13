Maintainer-turned-fighter-pilot puts new skills to the test

Capt. David, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, walks out to an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a night mission Jan. 13, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. David enlisted in the Air Force in 2004 as an F-16 avionics specialist and now flies the same airframe he used to maintain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

