    MCAS Yuma Hosts First "Super Squadron" Competition [Image 1 of 16]

    MCAS Yuma Hosts First &quot;Super Squadron&quot; Competition

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Oliver Cachola 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ricardo Martinez, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS Yuma) commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Delvin Smythe, the MCAS Yuma sergeant major (right), present Sgt. Maj. William Bilenski, the Marine Air Control Squadron 1 (MACS-1) sergeant major, Lt. Col. Brian McLean, the MACS-1 commanding officer, and Cpl. Orlando Huertascollazo, a tactical data system maintainer with MACS-1 (right), with the MCAS Yuma Super Squadron trophy as part of the "Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard MCAS Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 02:12
    Photo ID: 3098883
    VIRIN: 170113-M-BY246-593
    Resolution: 4782x3474
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma Hosts First "Super Squadron" Competition [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

