U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ricardo Martinez, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS Yuma) commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Delvin Smythe, the MCAS Yuma sergeant major (right), present Sgt. Maj. William Bilenski, the Marine Air Control Squadron 1 (MACS-1) sergeant major, Lt. Col. Brian McLean, the MACS-1 commanding officer, and Cpl. Orlando Huertascollazo, a tactical data system maintainer with MACS-1 (right), with the MCAS Yuma Super Squadron trophy as part of the "Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard MCAS Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)

