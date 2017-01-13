U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Delvin Smythe, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma sergeant major, announces Marine Air Control Squadron 1 as the champion during the "Super Squadron” competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 02:13
|Photo ID:
|3098874
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-BY246-565
|Resolution:
|5064x2760
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Hosts First "Super Squadron" Competition [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
