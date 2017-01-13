U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 forcefully take the rope during a "Tug-O-War" match as part of the "Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)

