U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 1 celebrate their victory during the "Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 02:49 Photo ID: 3098879 VIRIN: 170113-M-BY246-588 Resolution: 5572x2936 Size: 8.91 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Yuma Hosts First "Super Squadron" Competition [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.