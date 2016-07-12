Day in the life--military working dog

Staff Sgt. Jeremy, a military working dog handler with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, and his military working dog, Jacob, engage in a patrol simulation at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Dec. 7, 2016. Holloman’s MWDs are trained in basic obedience and aggression, and regularly engage in patrol simulations, where they practice explosive and narcotics detection. (Last names are being withheld due to operational requirements. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

