Day in the life--military working dog

Jop, a military working dog with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, poses for the camera during a “play time” session at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Dec. 7, 2016. Jop has served in several deployments and is currently receiving medical treatment for cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

