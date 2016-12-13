Day in the life--military working dog

Staff Sgt. David, a military working dog handler with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, assists his military working dog, Dylan, during an x-ray scan at the veterinary clinic at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Dec. 13, 2016. Four of Holloman’s MWDs are battling health and medical related issues. To prevent and combat illness, the dogs routinely attend dental and medical checkups at the veterinary clinic on base. (Last names are being withheld due to operational requirements. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

