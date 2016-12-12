(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Day in the life--military working dog [Image 8 of 8]

    Day in the life--military working dog

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Docherty 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Cola, a military working dog with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, waits to be fed her afternoon meal at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Dec. 12, 2016. Holloman’s MWDs are fed twice daily and given comfort breaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:30
    Photo ID: 3098588
    VIRIN: 161212-F-AM897-048
    Resolution: 6016x3376
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the life--military working dog [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Alexis Docherty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Day in the life--military working dog
    Day in the life--military working dog
    Day in the life--military working dog
    Day in the life--military working dog
    Day in the life-military working dog
    Day in the life--military working dog
    Day in the life--military working dog
    Day in the life--military working dog

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Day in the life--military working dog

    TAGS

    MWD
    K-9 unit
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Holloman AFB
    security forces
    military working dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT