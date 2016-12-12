Day in the life--military working dog

Cola, a military working dog with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, waits to be fed her afternoon meal at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Dec. 12, 2016. Holloman’s MWDs are fed twice daily and given comfort breaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

