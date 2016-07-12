(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Day in the life--military working dog [Image 1 of 8]

    Day in the life--military working dog

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Docherty 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    A handler and dog team, with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, search a building during a patrol simulation at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Dec. 7, 2016. Holloman’s MWDs are trained in basic obedience and aggression, and regularly engage in patrol simulations, where they practice explosive and narcotics detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:31
    Photo ID: 3098601
    VIRIN: 161207-F-AM897-152
    Resolution: 5946x3345
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the life--military working dog [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Alexis Docherty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MWD
    K-9 unit
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Holloman AFB
    security forces
    military working dog

