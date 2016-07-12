Day in the life--military working dog

A handler and dog team, with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, search a building during a patrol simulation at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Dec. 7, 2016. Holloman’s MWDs are trained in basic obedience and aggression, and regularly engage in patrol simulations, where they practice explosive and narcotics detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

