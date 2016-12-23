816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Bean, left, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Wesley Cobb, right, C-17 Globemaster III pilots with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, perform preflight checks at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. The C-17 is the newest, most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force, and is capable of performing tactical airlift and airdrop missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

Date Taken: 12.23.2016
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA