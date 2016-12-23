U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Bean, left, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Wesley Cobb, right, C-17 Globemaster III pilots with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, perform preflight checks at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. The C-17 is the newest, most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force, and is capable of performing tactical airlift and airdrop missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 07:07
|Photo ID:
|3097390
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-NN480-0005
|Resolution:
|5098x3641
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT