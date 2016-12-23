816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Morris, a loadmaster with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, pushes a pallet into place on a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. Loadmasters ensure that the weight on an aircraft is distributed evenly, otherwise it could cause issues while in flight that may endanger the personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

