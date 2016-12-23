(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight [Image 4 of 6]

    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Morris, a loadmaster with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, pushes a pallet into place on a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. Loadmasters ensure that the weight on an aircraft is distributed evenly, otherwise it could cause issues while in flight that may endanger the personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 07:07
    Photo ID: 3097386
    VIRIN: 161223-F-NN480-0003
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight
    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight
    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight
    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight
    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight
    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT