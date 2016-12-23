U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron and 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. After loading the cargo, the two squadrons secure it so there are no issues while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 07:07
|Photo ID:
|3097384
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-NN480-0002
|Resolution:
|5092x3637
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT