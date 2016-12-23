U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron and 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. After loading the cargo, the two squadrons secure it so there are no issues while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 07:07 Photo ID: 3097384 VIRIN: 161223-F-NN480-0002 Resolution: 5092x3637 Size: 5.49 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.