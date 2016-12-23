816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jefery Reagan, a loadmaster with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, lowers the ramp on a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. As a loadmaster, Reagan distributes and straps down cargo on C-17 aircraft so it will be safe and secure while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

