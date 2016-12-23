816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Wesley Cobb, a pilot with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, performs preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward operating bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

Date Taken: 12.23.2016
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA