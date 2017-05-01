Service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps participate in a sustainment training at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. During the exercise U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, Soldiers from the 101st Infantry Battalion and Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a sustainment training utilizing MV-22 Ospreys and F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 06:37 Photo ID: 3097362 VIRIN: 170105-F-QF982-718 Resolution: 4082x2717 Size: 4.65 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU conducts Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 57], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.