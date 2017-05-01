(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU conducts Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 57]

    11th MEU conducts Sustainment Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps participate in a sustainment training at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. During the exercise U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, Soldiers from the 101st Infantry Battalion and Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a sustainment training utilizing MV-22 Ospreys and F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 06:37
    Photo ID: 3097362
    VIRIN: 170105-F-QF982-718
    Resolution: 4082x2717
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 57], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

