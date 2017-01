11th MEU conducts Sustainment Training

Service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps participate in a sustainment training at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. During the exercise U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, Soldiers from the 101st Infantry Battalion and Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a sustainment training utilizing MV-22 Ospreys and F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

