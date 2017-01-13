11th MEU conducts NEO Exercise and Sustainment Training in Djibouti

“Marines commenced training at Camp Lemonnier involving loading onto a C-130 Hercules with a full combat load, lifting off to gain familiarization, and returning to the flight line to offload and continue events of the exercise,” said 1st Lt. Caitlin Larson, Combat Logistics Detachment (CLD) 111, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 11, 11th MEU.



Once on the ground, an Evacuation Control Center (ECC) is established quickly to begin providing support. The ECC functions include logistics and screening participants.



“The ECC portion of the exercise went well,” said Larson. “We conducted the exercise with 20 evacuees and received realistic and relative training that validated our current procedures and expectations.” The Marines are able to pare and tailor the ECC capability to match the variable group size and logistical demands of the mission requirements.



The State Department participated in the exercise by providing oversight of processes and procedures throughout the evacuation. During actual operations, they act as a liaison for the Marines to Embassy personnel, and any other involved foreign organizations.



The 11th MEU also conducted gun runs with U.S. Air Force F-16s to simulate close air support with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers during training at Grand Bara. Marines were transported to the location via MV-22 Ospreys where they continued evacuation exercises.



“Exercise participants that arrive for the evacuation, are processed and properly accounted for upon reception,” said 1st Lt. Christopher Wisnowski, Alpha Company, BLT 1/4, 11th MEU. This NEO exercise and sustainment training provides a realistic timeline of operations that allows the participants the opportunity to hone their skills.





“This training bolsters the existing capabilities of the 11th MEU,” said Capt. Joshua Barrett, Command Element, 11th MEU. “We increase our proficiency to respond, reinforce, and insert troops via air support for crisis response. This allows Marines to integrate efforts with air assets during planning and execution, which builds key relationships for potential operations.



A small air-ground taskforce from the 11th MEU is operating out of Camp Lemonnier to provide additional crisis response forces to protect assets of the United States and partner nations. This NEO exercise and sustainment training provides an opportunity for the service members to rehearse receiving a mission, launching the appropriate forces and conducting actions on the objective.



The 11th MEU is a flexible, sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force forward deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group.

