    11th MEU conducts Sustainment Training [Image 9 of 57]

    11th MEU conducts Sustainment Training

    GRAND BARA, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps participate in a sustainment training at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. During the exercise U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, Soldiers from the 101st Infantry Battalion and Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a sustainment training utilizing MV-22 Ospreys and F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 06:37
    Photo ID: 3097344
    VIRIN: 170105-F-QX786-0516
    Resolution: 4291x2949
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: GRAND BARA, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 57], by SSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Djibouti
    Africa
    JTAC
    Grand Bara
    Soldiers
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    "Marines
    Army
    MV-22

