Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women

Almost 70 counterterrorism practitioners from 44 countries attend the Global Counterterrorism Alumni Community of Interest Workshop to discuss and exchange best practices on increasing the role of women in countering terrorism and violent extremism Jan. 10 to 12 at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Marshall Center photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Moncada)

