Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women

Elisabeth Rise, deputy police chief of the National Police Directorate in Norway, talks about how women address root causes and reduce vulnerabilities to terrorism during the Global Counterterrorism Alumni Community of Interest Workshop Jan. 10 at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Marshall Center photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Moncada)

