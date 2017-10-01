Jim Howcroft, course director of the Program on Terrorism and Security Studies, introduces faculty assisting with the Global Counterterrorism Alumni Community of Interest Workshop to 69 alumni from 44 countries Jan. 10 at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Marshall Center photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Moncada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 03:53 Photo ID: 3097195 VIRIN: 170110-A-KT579-257 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 267.41 KB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Amanda Moncada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.