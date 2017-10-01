(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women [Image 4 of 6]

    Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amanda Moncada 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Keith Dayton welcomed back more than 60 alumni from 44 countries for the Global Counterterrorism Alumni Community of Interest Workshop titled “The Role of Women in Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism” Jan. 10 at the George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Marshall Center photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Moncada)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 03:53
    Photo ID: 3097180
    VIRIN: 170110-A-KT579-987
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 318.92 KB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Amanda Moncada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Global Counterterrorism Workshop Builds the Team, Explores Increasing Role of Women

    terrorism
    Alumni
    counterterrorism
    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
    COI
    best practices
    GCMC
    Marshall Center
    PTSS
    Community of Interest
    Program on Terrorism and Security Studies
    Global Counterterrorism Alumni Community of Interest Workshop
    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Keith Dayton
    G-CT-COI
    Alumni Programs
    Lt. Col. Sameer Marouf Masri
    Counter Cyber Terror Department of the Palestinian Authority
    Elisabeth Rise
    National Police Directorate in Norway
    Jim Howcroft
    The Role of Women in Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism

