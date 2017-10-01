67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaleena Musumeci, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician, assists Senior Airman Jason Garciadealba, 67th AMU avionics technician, with a remote control unit Jan. 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The RCU identifies any problems with the avionics systems of the F-15 Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

