U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaleena Musumeci, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician, assists Senior Airman Jason Garciadealba, 67th AMU avionics technician, with a remote control unit Jan. 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The RCU identifies any problems with the avionics systems of the F-15 Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 03:52
|Photo ID:
|3097190
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-DD647-1010
|Resolution:
|4275x3398
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready
