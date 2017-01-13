67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready

Air Force avionics technicians are experts when it comes to the electronic systems of the Air Force’s many different aircraft.



Airmen from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit specialize in the systems of the F-15 Eagle.



“The work they’re doing is quite impressive,” said Master Sgt. Steven Burchett, 67th AMU specialist section chief. “They’re constantly having aircraft ready at any given moment to push the air power.”



The Airmen keep the jets ready by performing daily functionality checks on the different parts of the avionics systems.



“I troubleshoot the different systems, like flight control, communication and weapon systems,” said Staff Sgt. Kaleena Musumeci, 67th AMU avionics technician. “I also swap out bad components on the jet and replace them with new ones.”



Musumeci said her job is rewarding because she is always learning something new.



“I love my job,” said Musumeci. “I like to be out on the flightline and working on any problem to learn more about my job. I feel I’m always learning about these jets and the different upgrades they get.”



Absorbing new information about the job is important to maintaining proficiency and awareness of the impact of the work being done, stated Musumeci.



“These Airmen are making a difference,” said Burchett. “They are furthering the mission of Pacific Air Forces by providing the necessary deterrence.”



The combined efforts of avionics and maintenance technicians keeps Kadena’s jets ready for any contingency, Musumeci remarked.



“When it comes down to it, we all support the mission together,” said Musumeci. “Without everybody constantly working together and being on the same page, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing now.”

Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP