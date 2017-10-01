(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready [Image 5 of 5]

    67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Jason Garciadealba and Adrian Garrucho, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technicians, check the avionics systems of an F-15 Eagle Jan. 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Avionics technicians are responsible for keeping aircraft avionics systems properly operating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 03:51
    Photo ID: 3097182
    VIRIN: 170110-F-DD647-1023
    Resolution: 5120x3407
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready
    67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready
    67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready
    67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready
    67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    Avionics
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    avionics technician
    People
    Aircraft
    PACOM
    Jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Air Power
    USFJ
    KAB
    electrical system
    United States Forces Japan
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    avionics Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT