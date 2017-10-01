U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adrian Garrucho, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician, turns on a hydraulic test stand Jan. 10, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The hydraulic test stand assists with running tests on an aircraft and gets hydraulics moving in the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 03:51 Photo ID: 3097185 VIRIN: 170110-F-DD647-1034 Resolution: 5120x3407 Size: 1.47 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.