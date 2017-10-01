67th AMU avionics Airmen keep F-15s ready

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Jason Garciadealba and Adrian Garrucho, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technicians, check the flight controls of an F-15 Eagle Jan. 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Avionics technicians check aircraft systems daily for functionality to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

