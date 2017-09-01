(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wind causes building, vehicle damage [Image 1 of 5]

    Wind causes building, vehicle damage

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Rosemary Gudex 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Parts to the roof of an aircraft hangar along the flightline and other debris litter the ground at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. A wind storm tore through the Front Range on Jan. 9, 2017 and wracked havoc on buildings, vehicles and trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 19:00
    Photo ID: 3094791
    VIRIN: 170109-F-SV792-9019
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    This work, Wind causes building, vehicle damage [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    damage
    Team Pete
    high winds
    hurricane strength

