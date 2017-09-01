PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Parts to the roof of an aircraft hangar along the flightline and other debris litter the ground at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. A wind storm tore through the Front Range on Jan. 9, 2017 and wracked havoc on buildings, vehicles and trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 19:00
|Photo ID:
|3094791
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-SV792-9019
|Resolution:
|1798x1200
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wind causes building, vehicle damage [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Wind causes building, vehicle damage at Peterson AFB
LEAVE A COMMENT