Wind causes building, vehicle damage

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Parts to the roof of an aircraft hangar along the flightline and other debris litter the ground at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. A wind storm tore through the Front Range on Jan. 9, 2017 and wracked havoc on buildings, vehicles and trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

