Wind causes building, vehicle damage

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - Emergency responders, including 21st Security Forces Squadron defenders and 21st Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighters, respond to a hangar with roof damage at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 9, 2016. The entire roof lifted off the structure and blew over the rest of the building and parking lot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

