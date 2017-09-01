Wind causes building, vehicle damage

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The entire roof of a hangar next to the flightline lifted off the structure and blew over the rest of the building during a wind storm Jan. 9, 2017. Damage to the natural gas lines caused officials to restrict movement in the area to keep the personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

