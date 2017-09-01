PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - The entire roof of a hangar next to the flightline lifted off the structure and blew over the rest of the building and parking lot during a wind storm Jan. 9, 2017 at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. The air traffic controllers in the Federal Aviation Administration tower nearby had a clear birds-eye view of the hangar roof and saw the whole thing unfold in front of them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)
Wind causes building, vehicle damage at Peterson AFB
