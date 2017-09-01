Wind causes building, vehicle damage

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - The entire roof of a hangar next to the flightline lifted off the structure and blew over the rest of the building and parking lot during a wind storm Jan. 9, 2017 at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. The air traffic controllers in the Federal Aviation Administration tower nearby had a clear birds-eye view of the hangar roof and saw the whole thing unfold in front of them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

