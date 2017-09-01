PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The entire roof of a hangar next to the flightline lifted off the structure and blew over the rest of the building during a wind storm Jan. 9, 2017. Damage to the natural gas lines caused officials to restrict movement in the area to keep the personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 19:00
|Photo ID:
|3094787
|VIRIN:
|170109-F-SV792-3013
|Resolution:
|1798x1200
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
This work, Wind causes building, vehicle damage [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Wind causes building, vehicle damage at Peterson AFB
