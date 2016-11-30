161130-A-UT290-0345: As part of the Terrace Playhouse production of "The Sound of Music," Danielle Bohler, as Maria, rehearses a scene with Christian Ritscher, as Captain von Trapp, during a run-through at the theater in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 05:01 Photo ID: 3093487 VIRIN: 161130-A-UT290-0345 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 6.24 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach theater [Image 5 of 5] [Image 1 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.