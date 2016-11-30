161130-A-UT290-0345: As part of the Terrace Playhouse production of "The Sound of Music," Danielle Bohler, as Maria, rehearses a scene with Christian Ritscher, as Captain von Trapp, during a run-through at the theater in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 05:01
|Photo ID:
|3093487
|VIRIN:
|161130-A-UT290-0345
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ansbach theater [Image 5 of 5] [Image 1 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Ansbach theater volunteers build sets, characters, camaraderie upon hard work
LEAVE A COMMENT