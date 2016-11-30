161130-A-UT290-0333: James S. Dill, center, plays Max Detweiler during the Terrace Playhouse rehearsal of "The Sound of Music" in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. Left is Christian Ritscher as Captain von Trapp, and on the right is Heather Luna as Baroness Elsa Schräder. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 05:01
|Photo ID:
|3093478
|VIRIN:
|161130-A-UT290-0333
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ansbach theater [Image 4 of 5] [Image 1 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Ansbach theater volunteers build sets, characters, camaraderie upon hard work
