161130-A-UT290-0267: Danielle Bohler, as Maria, rehearses with the young performers who played the Von Trapp children in the Terrace Playhouse's production of "The Sound of Music" in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. All six shows were sold out. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 05:01
|Photo ID:
|3093476
|VIRIN:
|161130-A-UT290-0267
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ansbach theater [Image 3 of 5] [Image 1 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Ansbach theater volunteers build sets, characters, camaraderie upon hard work
