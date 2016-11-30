161130-A-UT290-0024: Performers who play the nuns of Nonnberg Abbey rehearse a scene in the first act of the Terrace Playhouse production of "The Sound of Music" in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. "The nuns are amazing," said music director James S. Dill. "They have all different ages and vocal ranges. There are some who had never sang before in public, much less in a choir or anything like that -- maybe in the car or the shower. Now they're singing Latin Gregorian chants." (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 05:01 Photo ID: 3093472 VIRIN: 161130-A-UT290-0024 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.24 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach theater [Image 1 of 5] [Image 1 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.