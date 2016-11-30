(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    11.30.2016

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    161130-A-UT290-0024: Performers who play the nuns of Nonnberg Abbey rehearse a scene in the first act of the Terrace Playhouse production of "The Sound of Music" in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. "The nuns are amazing," said music director James S. Dill. "They have all different ages and vocal ranges. There are some who had never sang before in public, much less in a choir or anything like that -- maybe in the car or the shower. Now they're singing Latin Gregorian chants." (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ansbach theater [Image 1 of 5] [Image 1 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ansbach theater volunteers build sets, characters, camaraderie upon hard work

