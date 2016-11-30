161130-A-UT290-0110: Danielle Bohler plays Maria in a Terrace Playhouse rehearsal of "The Sound of Music" in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. Bohler, an Army spouse and an employee of U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Army Community Service, played Maria for three of the six shows. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 05:01
|Photo ID:
|3093474
|VIRIN:
|161130-A-UT290-0110
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ansbach theater [Image 2 of 5] [Image 1 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Ansbach theater volunteers build sets, characters, camaraderie upon hard work
LEAVE A COMMENT