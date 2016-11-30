(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ansbach theater

    Ansbach theater

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    11.30.2016

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    161130-A-UT290-0110: Danielle Bohler plays Maria in a Terrace Playhouse rehearsal of "The Sound of Music" in Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 30, 2016. Bohler, an Army spouse and an employee of U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Army Community Service, played Maria for three of the six shows. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen Baack/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 05:01
    Photo ID: 3093474
    VIRIN: 161130-A-UT290-0110
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ansbach theater [Image 2 of 5] [Image 1 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ansbach theater volunteers build sets, characters, camaraderie upon hard work

    families
    theater
    family
    USAG Ansbach
    Ansbach
    sound of music
    Ansbach Garrison
    Ansbach Germany

