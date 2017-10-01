Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest

A unit patch for Marine Helicopter Squadron One sits on a table Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. HMX-1 visited Japan to find the next Marines to join the oldest and largest flying squadron in the Marine Corps. They have flown every U.S. president from Dwight Eisenhower to Barrack Obama and other influential leaders worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

