    Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest [Image 1 of 3]

    Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A unit patch for Marine Helicopter Squadron One sits on a table Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. HMX-1 visited Japan to find the next Marines to join the oldest and largest flying squadron in the Marine Corps. They have flown every U.S. president from Dwight Eisenhower to Barrack Obama and other influential leaders worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

