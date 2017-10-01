Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest

Photo By Cpl. Jessica Collins | A unit patch for Marine Helicopter Squadron One sits on a table Jan. 10 aboard Camp...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jessica Collins | A unit patch for Marine Helicopter Squadron One sits on a table Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. HMX-1 visited Japan to find the next Marines to join the oldest and largest flying squadron in the Marine Corps. They have flown every U.S. president from Dwight Eisenhower to Barrack Obama and other influential leaders worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan— Marine Helicopter Squadron One visited Okinawa, Japan to find the next Marines to join the oldest and largest flying squadron in the Marine Corps Jan. 10.

The squadron visited multiple camps and Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in search of the next generation of elites.

HMX-1 has flown every U.S. president from Dwight Eisenhower to Barrack Obama and other influential leaders worldwide.

“Working at HMX-1 is an amazing opportunity,” said Cpl. Brandi Matern, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the security administration office for HMX-1, Headquarters Marine Corps. “I always knew I wanted to be a Marine but I didn’t know what I wanted to do. Now…I can show my family, and kids in the future, that I was within arm’s reach of two different presidents of the United States and I was able to escort them off of a helicopter; it gives me chills.”

While pre-screening for HMX-1 is available to everyone, there are many disqualifying factors.

“There is a large list of disqualifiers, and it can be intimidating; but that’s because we fall under the White House military office, and so (applicants understand) how prestigious this job is,” said Matern. “The disqualifiers are here because we want to ensure we bring responsible and mature Marines to HMX-1.”

Marines assigned to the squadron work directly with the President of the United States and must strictly uphold the values of the Marine Corps.

“It’s not like you’re just going to another command with another CO, you’ll be a direct representation of the President of the United States,” said Gunnery Sgt. Cecilia Major, the manpower chief for HMX-1. “That’s why we ask for the best…integrity, and professionalism. We need those Marines to come to HMX-1.”

Due to these high standards, HMX-1 sets its Marines apart from the rest.

“We set you up for success in and outside of the Marine Corps,” said Major. “Once you get out, you have a top security clearance, you have good networking opportunities and you’ve met awesome people who are wanting to hire HMX-1 Marines.”

HMX-1 will be making its way to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Jan. 11-13. They’re not only looking for aviation-centric occupations; they’re also in need of motivated support occupations such as administration and supply. If you have what it takes and want to join “the first and the finest,” contact you Career Retention Specialist of e-mail HMX-1EnlistedRecruiter@whmo.mil.