Sgt. Michael Delaria, fills out a pre-screening application for Marine Helicopter Squadron One Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. HMX-1 visited Japan to find the next Marines to join the oldest and largest flying squadron in the Marine Corps. Delaria is a radio supervisor for Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Ground, 1st Marine Air Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 This work, Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps' finest, by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.