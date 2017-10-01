Sgt. Michael Delaria, fills out a pre-screening application for Marine Helicopter Squadron One Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. HMX-1 visited Japan to find the next Marines to join the oldest and largest flying squadron in the Marine Corps. Delaria is a radio supervisor for Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Ground, 1st Marine Air Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)
This work, Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest
