    Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest [Image 3 of 3]

    Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest

    CAMP FOSTER, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Sgt. Michael Delaria, fills out a pre-screening application for Marine Helicopter Squadron One Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. HMX-1 visited Japan to find the next Marines to join the oldest and largest flying squadron in the Marine Corps. Delaria is a radio supervisor for Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Ground, 1st Marine Air Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 00:42
