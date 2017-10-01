Cpl. Brandi Matern goes over a prescreening application for Marine Helicopter Squadron One Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. HMX-1 visited Japan to find the next Marines to join the oldest and largest flying squadron in the Marine Corps. Matern is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the security administration office for HMX-1.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 00:42 Photo ID: 3093314 VIRIN: 170110-M-PC671-431 Resolution: 5494x3663 Size: 12.05 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Now hiring! HMX-1 visits Japan in search of Corps’ finest [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.