A formation of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare to depart from Wheeler-Sack Airfield at Fort Drum, New York, on January 9. The battalion's aircraft were being flown to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in preparation a deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170109-A-TZ475-064
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 15:44
|Photo ID:
|3092606
|VIRIN:
|170109-A-TZ475-064
|Resolution:
|4801x3201
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 1 of 10], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
