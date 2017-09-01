A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, departs from Fort Drum, New York, on January 9. The aircraft flew south to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in preparation for shipping to Europe where it will be used during Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170109-A-TZ475-007

Date Taken: 01.09.2017
Date Posted: 01.10.2017
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
This work, 10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 1 of 10], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.