10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve

A UH-60 Black Hawk crew member from 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, waits in subzero temperatures for take off at Fort Drum, New York, on January 9. The battalion later flew its aircraft to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in preparation of a deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170109-A-TZ475-090

