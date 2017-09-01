A crew chief prepares a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, to depart from Fort Drum, New York, on January 9. The aircraft flew south to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in preparation for shipping to Europe where it will be used during Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170109-A-TZ475-018
This work, 10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 1 of 10], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
