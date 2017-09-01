(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 9 of 10]

    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A crew chief prepares a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, to depart from Fort Drum, New York, on January 9. The aircraft flew south to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in preparation for shipping to Europe where it will be used during Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170109-A-TZ475-018

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 15:44
    Photo ID: 3092595
    VIRIN: 170109-A-TZ475-018
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve [Image 1 of 10], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve
    10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    10th CAB
    10th Mountain Division (LI)
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion
    2-10 AHB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT