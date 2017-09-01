10th CAB aircraft depart in prep for Operation Atlantic Resolve

A formation of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, depart Wheeler-Sack Airfield at Fort Drum, New York, on January 9. The battalion's aircraft were being flown to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in preparation a deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170109-A-TZ475-052

